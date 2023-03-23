Arraignments, week of March 13
Reuben Flowers Adams, 45, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felony fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and marijuana possession and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Cased decided, week of March 13
Reuben Flowers Adams, 45, of East Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to felony fentanyl trafficking, cocaine possession and marijuana possession and misdemeanor driving under the influence.
Milton Forest Graves, 26, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to distributing indecent material and disclosing sexually explicit material without consent.
Dylan Arnold, 28, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Christopher Patrick Harper, 35, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Jennifer Thoma, 46, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to four counts of violating conditions of release.
Lars A. Howard, 32, of Belvidere, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Sandra Richardi, 58, of Newport, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Andrew W. May, 31, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Stuart Payden Siano, 27, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alain J. Fredette, 62, of East Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of a restricted driver’s license.
Cased decided, week of March 13
Cole W. Brooks, 39, of Colchester, admitted violating probation and will have probation conditions modified.
Travis White, 40, of St. Albans City, pleaded guilty to violating an abuse prevention order and was ordered to serve 6-12 months, all suspended with two years’ probation. Charges of domestic assault, unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass and violation of an abuse prevention order were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of domestic assault against Benjamin Wells, 39, of Johnson, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Steven A. Mashtare, 29, of Richford, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 3 and providing false information to police and was ordered to serve 9 months to 4 years. Charges of DUI test refusal and driving after criminal license suspension were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
