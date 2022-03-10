Arraignments, week of March 1
Henry G. Trehub, 33, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Samuel Marcotte, 30, of Willsborough, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order and violating conditions of release.
Tina C. Rae, 50, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense.
Cases decided, week of March 1
A charge of DUI against Seibeon Domasin, 27, of Stowe, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.