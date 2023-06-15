Arraignments, week of June 5
Graham Taylor, 45, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving without owner consent, driving under the influence, second offense, cocaine possession and narcotics possession.
Eric M. Loyer, 32, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to aggravated driving without owner consent and possession of stolen property.
Curtis Charles Minor, 54, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4.
Christopher Cochran, 43, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to obstruction of justice and violating conditions of release.
Chad D. Foss, 45, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass, retail theft, and violating conditions of release.
Justin A. Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to narcotics possession, providing false information to police and resisting arrest.
Michael Martell, 44, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Quyen Phan, 50, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Anthony W. Daisey, 34, of Winooski, pleaded not guilty to narcotics possession.
Alain J. Fradette, 62, of East Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to violating an interlock device condition and violating conditions of release.
Samantha Houghton, 31, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and leaving the scene of a crash.
Benjamin C. Tirell, 42, of Waterville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Christopher J. Lefreniere, 41, of St. George, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Rhea Mongeon, 22, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
