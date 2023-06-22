Cases decided, week of June 5
A charge of violating conditions of release against Timothy F. Chandler, 51, of Richford, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Cases decided, week of June 5
A charge of violating conditions of release against Timothy F. Chandler, 51, of Richford, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Sherilynn Cote, 41, of Stowe, pleaded no contest to petit larceny and not guilty to two counts of retail theft and one count of unlawful trespass and was ordered to serve 4-5 days, all suspended, with one year of probation. Two counts of false pretenses or tokens and one count of driving after criminal license suspension were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Harvey Trinidad, 59, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to serve 3-6 months, all suspended, with one year of probation.
A charge of violating an abuse prevention order against Debbie Waldman, 76, no address listed, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Adam A. Marsano, 44, of Jeffersonville, pleaded no contest to domestic assault and was ordered to serve one day in prison, with credit for time served. A charge of violating the conditions of release was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Kirsten Vuyk, 32, of Island Pond, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was ordered to serve 3-12 months, all but 60 hours completed, with credit for time served, with two years of probation.
