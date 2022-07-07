Cases decided, week of June 27
Cole W. Brooks, 37, of Colchester, pleaded guilty to aggravated vehicle operation without owner consent and was ordered to serve 367 days, with four years of probation. A charge of grand larceny was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Nash B. Krywka, 26, of Underhill, pleaded guilty to two counts of prohibited conduct and was sentenced to 18-24 months, all suspended with four years of probation.
