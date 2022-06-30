Arraignments, week of June 20
Melissa Dickson, 40, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to five counts of violating an abuse prevention order.
Travis J. Cruz, 31, of Berkshire, pleaded not guilty to DUI driving under the influence of drugs, third or subsequent offense, and test refusal.
Denise M. Fitzgibbon, 53, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3 or subsequent and test refusal.
Devin A. Barcomb, 33, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to two counts of child cruelty.
Loren A. Darling Jr., 52, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Karla Raimundi, 40, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Sawyer Gardner, 21, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Mark E. Kittell, 54, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Aleksander J. Moore-Czaja, 31, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Erica Lynn Levaggi, 27, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Kayron Long, 35, of Brooklyn, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
