Cases decided, week of June 12
Andrew Stewart Jr., 32, of Burlington, was found guilty by jury of assault and robbery with a weapon. A sentencing hearing had not been scheduled as of this week.
Terrell Wright, 24, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to voyeurism, first offense, and was placed on probation for 6 months.
