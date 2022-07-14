Arraignments, week of July 4
Kendra Daigle-Arnold, 21, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence (first offense), leaving the scene of a crash and eluding police.
Alex Bignall, 27, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Nicole Deslandes, 49, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kenneth Lanpher, 21, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Andrew C. Lavallee, 36, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor retail theft.
Raymond Lamare, 24, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Trevor W. Barry, 38, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Christopher Bergeron, 41, of Enosburg Falls, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Jessica Fitzgerald, 36, of Saratoga Springs, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession.
Karria Tanner, 20, of Marshfield, pleaded not guilty to driving without a license.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.