Phil-Christopher Campos, 37, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No 1, drugs.
Russell Myers, 32, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Chad D. Foss, 44, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of criminal threatening.
Andrew C. Lemieux, 34, of Newport Town, pleaded not guilty to two counts of petit larceny, unlawful mischief, possessing stolen property and resisting arrest.
Steven Eldred, 50, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Katie Baraw, 37, of Irasburg, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Andrew R. Ouimette, 40, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense, and driving after criminal license suspension.
Maverick Draper, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Tristan A. Lowry, 25, of South Windsor, Conn., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Forrest Thomas, 44, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Larry Joseph Thompson, 60, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to DUI No 1, drugs.
Matthew Spinks, 24, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Colin Wiinikainen, 41, of Duxbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Tyler Wren, 41, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to. DUI No. 1.
Marcus Allen Sweetser, 47, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
