Arraignments, week of Jan. 3
Bowie T. Bouchard, 34, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to burglary and assault and robbery
Jamie E. Viens, 35, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Seth Thomas, 44, of Fayston, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass into a building.
Angela D. Wescom, 42, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Ian L. Salls, 36, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Alain J. Fradette, 60, of East Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
