Arraignments, week of Jan. 24
Roy Serge, 27, of Saint Jerome, Quebec, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense, and unlawful mischief.
Tina C. Rae, 50, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Eric S. Denis, 37, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No 1.
Nicolaus Matzen, 34, of Melrose, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
William E. Daniels, 48, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Dustin Mott, 30, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Sumner Goodell, 27, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny and credit card fraud.
Tanna Marie Halvorsen, 36, of Littleton, N.H., pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
James Russell, 37, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
