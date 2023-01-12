Arraignments, week of Jan. 2
Lester Small Sr., 58, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense.
Adrian D. Small, 46, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Tyler Pion, 32, of Orleans, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Perry J. Mason, 54, of Colchester, pleaded not guilty to DUI drugs, first offense.
Hendricks Stowe, 26, of Charlotte, N.C., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Elycia Fagnant, 45, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
John Scott, 30, of Sevierville, Tenn., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kim K. Kahana Jr., 60, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kaitlyn Lyford, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jess A. Fitzgerald, 58, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to cruelty to animals.
Douglas J. Stokowski, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to criminal DLS.
Brandon Billado, 27, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to criminal DLS.
Allen Robarge, 27, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 4
Michael Marshall, 47, of Duxbury, pleaded guilty to leaving the scene of a crash and was ordered to serve 4-5 days on a work crew.
