Arraignments, week of Jan. 18
Charles Sturgeon, 34, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Mark A. Plummer, 58, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Matthew Nucci, 34, of Old Saybrook, Conn., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kelby Benson, 29, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Creg Oosterhart, 64, of Panton, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Aimee Green, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 18
Courtney Clark, 41, of Colchester, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
Charges of aiding in the commission of a burglary and driving after criminal license suspension against Timothy D. Crews, 60, of Burlington, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
