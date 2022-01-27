Arraignments, week of Jan. 17
Christopher Patrick Harper, 34, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to felony-level unlawful mischief; driving under the influence, second offense, and refusing a sobriety test; and driving after criminal license suspension.
William James Pickett, 42, of Derby, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence of drugs and or alcohol and leaving the scene of a crash.
Joshua T. Jaques, 27, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Kimberly Bouchard, 35, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to custodial interference and unlawful sheltering of a runaway child.
Charles Bagley, 49, of East Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Brandon Hislop, 23, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Christopher Meaney, 60, of Marietta, Georgia, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 17
Israel Johnson, 23, of Hardwick, pleaded guilty to simple assault and was ordered to serve one year on probation.
David S. Lewis, 45, of Jeffersonville, pleaded guilty to violating an abuse prevention order and was ordered to serve one year on probation. A charge of violating conditions of release was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.