Arraignments, week of Jan. 11
Jeffrey M. Nolan, 62, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to seven counts of second-degree arson and one count of third-degree arson.
Victoria Sherman, 29, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Dakota Stancliff, 31, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and violating conditions of release.
Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park, denied violating probation.
Christopher Thomas Lyon, 42, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Lisbeth A. Bruce, 39, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense.
Kevin S. Perry, 55, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Elizabeth Ann Immich, 30, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, leaving the scene of a crash and two counts of driving after criminal license suspension.
Cases decided, week of Jan. 11
Patrick McMahon, 28, of South Windsor, Conn., pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $1,000. A charge of driving under the influence was dismissed by the judge.
