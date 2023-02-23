Arraignments, week of Feb. 13
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 30, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release.
Updated: February 23, 2023 @ 11:27 pm
Arraignments, week of Feb. 13
Danielle Lowe, 33, listed as homeless, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release and driving after criminal license suspension. Additional charges of cocaine possession and narcotics possession were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jason Leo Poquette, 48, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault.
