Arraignments, week of Feb. 1-10
Steven Renaud, 52, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to five counts of promoting a recording of sexual conduct and one count of possessing child sex abuse materials.
Dean Lovejoy, 36, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to selling heroin and selling cocaine, two separate felony charges.
Jeffrey G. Morel, 34, of Jericho, pleaded not guilty to selling heroin and selling cocaine, two separate felony charges.
Kelsi L. Sharron, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession and cruelty to a child.
Taylor Machia, 29, of North Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to criminal threatening.
Elijah Asa Phelps, 39, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
David Lawson, 60, of Norfolk, Massachusetts, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Sherilynn M. Cote, 40, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to forgery.
Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to two counts of forgery and one count each of petit larceny and unlawful trespass.
Jeffrey Barnes, 36, of Hartford, pleaded not guilty to possessing stolen property.
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Nathaniel J. Howard, 26, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty to a fish and wildlife violation of having a loaded gun in a motor vehicle.
