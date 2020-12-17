Arraignments, week of Dec. 7
Tyler James, 29, listed as homeless, denied violating probation.
Steven Haefs, 38, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to two counts of animal cruelty.
Jonathan Lee Earle, 47, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct and simple assault.
Crystal Earle, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to aggravated disorderly conduct and reckless endangerment.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 7
Amanda Brunelle, 37, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and ordered to serve 1-3 months on probation and was fined $300.
William Widen, 35, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
Robert C. Juzek, 45, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was fined $500.
