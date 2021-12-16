Arraignments, week of Dec. 6
Sheila S. Beaulieu, 50, of Bakersfield, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and simple assault.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 6
Jerry Cogg, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to domestic assault and two counts of simple assault on police and was ordered to serve 9-18 months, all but 45 days suspended, with a two-year probation. Two counts of aggravated assault and five counts of violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
