Arraignments, week of Dec. 5
Chloe E. Marcus, 31, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to a felony charge of unlawful trespass, and misdemeanor charges of unlawful mischief, unlawful trespass, two counts of violating conditions of release.
Russell James Taylor, 40, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to burglary.
Amanda Laraway, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct, simple assault, resisting arrest, petit larceny and unlawful mischief.
Matthew Garneau, 38, of Derby Line, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third or subsequent offense.
Wendy Sue Kittell, 54, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession, driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Darren A. Dunwoody, 22, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2, driving after criminal license suspension and leaving the scene of a crash.
Daniel Wyman, 35, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, reckless or grossly negligent driving and leaving the scene of a crash.
Brad Griggs, 42, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Caleb Teske, 38, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI, drugs, and careless or negligent driving.
Wesley Cote, 23, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI, drugs.
Dena-Marie Savage, 38, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI, drugs.
Lucas Fitzgerald, 30, of Westford, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jason Leo Poquette, 47, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Alex Torstrick, 34, of Underhill, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jason L. Wescom, 45, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Angelina Lafave, 38, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash and petit larceny.
Loretta Lakus, 50, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to three misdemeanor counts of credit card fraud.
Moani Sparks, 20, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Jennifer Badger, 32, of Fletcher, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 5
Pamela Beauregard, 57, of Jeffersonville, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $307 in fines and fees.
A charge of theft of service against Kainen B. Hayden, 37, of Hyde Park, was dropped after the court found no probable cause.
A charge of theft of service against Angela Limoges, 37, of Milton, was dropped after the court found no probable cause.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.