Arraignments, week of Dec. 28
William M. Bassett, 36, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, fourth or subsequent offense.
Douglas Allan Tucker, 48, of Greensboro, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Lynette Manning, 79, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Aaron J. Lambert, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to driving without a license.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 28
Theodore Smith Farnham, 51, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve 2-3 days, with credit for time served.
Jimmy Reynolds, 23, of Philadelphia, pleaded guilty to felony cocaine possession and was fined $1,000.
