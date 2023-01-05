Arraignments, week of Dec. 26
Mesa Aupperlee, 37, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful trespass, two counts of violating an abuse prevention order, careless or negligent driving, unlawful mischief, criminal threatening and disorderly conduct. Charges of domestic assault, unlawful trespass and violation of an abuse prevention order were dismissed after the court found no probable cause.
Shaune Miller, 43, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense and leaving the scene of a crash.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 26
Emanuel Dunn, 36, White Deer, Penn., pleaded guilty to burglary and unlawful mischief and was ordered to serve zero to 24 months, all suspended with three years’ probation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.