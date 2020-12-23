Cases decided, week of Dec. 14
Benjamin Wells, 35, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to false pretenses, careless or negligent driving and two counts of driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to serve 6-24 months, all suspended but for 60 days, on probation.
Jennifer B. Beebe, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to driving under the influence, first offense, and was fined $300.
Charissa Hilgenberg, 26, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was fined $300.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.