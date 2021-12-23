Arraignments, week of Dec. 13
Shawn Baker, 38, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault.
Nash Krywka, 25, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to sexual assault without consent.
Brandi Trombly, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and cruelty to a child.
Cases decided, week of Dec. 13
David Lewis, 45, of Huntington, pleaded guilty to two counts of violating an abuse prevention order. Sentencing was scheduled for a later date. Charges of domestic assault and violation of conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
