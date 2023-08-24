Arraignments, week of Aug. 7
Skylar Grimes, 32, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense and driving after criminal license suspension.
David Olcott, 61, of Stowe, denied violating probation.
Tyler J. Clark, 29, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order and driving after criminal license suspension.
Kyle B. Phillips, 36, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Francis E. Huard, 58, of Craftsbury, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release.
Tony Tuthill, 48, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release.
Kristen M. Wilcox, 32, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and violating conditions of release.
Carson R. Mashler, 35, of Fayston, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Justin Martin, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Kimberly I. Siple, 42, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Angel Chasi Lumbi, 40, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kathryn Hansis, 36, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Glenn M. Newton, 61, of Whitehouse Station, N.J., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Ying Zheng, 35, of Brooklyn, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Benjamin Curtis Wells, 38, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Amber L. Judd, 33, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to retail theft and providing false information to police.
Cases decided week of Aug. 7
Matthew J. Jones, 28, of Hardwick, pleaded guilty to violating probation. The court revoked the probation and ordered Jones to serve 2-5 years, with five years of probation, for a previous conviction of sexual assault on a person under 16 years old.
Taylor F. Machia, 31, of North Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to criminal threatening and violating conditions of release and was ordered to serve 6-12 months, all suspended with three years of probation. A charge of violating an abuse prevention order was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jillian B. Schultz, 39, of Jeffersonville, pleaded guilty to unlawful trespass, domestic assault and unlawful mischief and was ordered to serve 6-12 months, all suspended with two years of probation. Charges of burglary and two counts of violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Marsha L. Larow, 54, of Johnson, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving and was ordered to serve 0-3 months, all suspended with three years of probation.
Joseph Breen, 31, of Cambridge, pleaded guilty to felony marijuana possession and was ordered to serve two years on probation. Charges of misdemeanor narcotics possession and violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Trey Lalime, 28, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to disorderly conduct and was ordered to serve 0-3 months, all suspended with one year of probation. A charge of careless or negligent driving was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Eric A. Morrison, 52, no address listed, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 4 and was ordered to serve 191-192 hours, with credit for 182 days served. Additional charges of driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Shane Phillips, 43, of Johnson, was ordered to pay $2,877 in fines and fees. A jury previously found Phillips guilty of taking big game by illegal means, shooting from a public highway, shooting from a vehicle, taking big game out of season, and possession of a cocked crossbow in a vehicle.
Steven Eldred, 51, of Hyde Park, pleaded guilty to two counts of disorderly conduct and was ordered to pay $298 in fines and fees.
Travis Farrell, 34, of Barre, pleaded guilty to methamphetamine possession and was ordered to pay $147 in fines and fees.
Dustin R. Lafountain, 29, no address listed, pleaded guilty to forgery, and was ordered to pay $147 in fines and fees.
Three counts of violating conditions of release against Jennifer Thoma, 47, of Hardwick, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Charges of aggravated first-degree domestic assault and domestic assault against Richard I. Fifield, 61, of Hyde Park, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Charges of DUI No. 1 and child cruelty against Tyler W. Luddington, 36, of Waterbury, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Charges of taking antlerless deer without a permit, possessing big game during closed season, and transporting big game during closed season against Cole M. Leroux, 24, of Greensboro Bend, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of domestic assault against Colleen Mercier, 47, of Hardwick, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
A charge of driving after criminal license suspension against Daniel Joseph Ducharme, 61, of Albany, was dismissed.
