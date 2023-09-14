Arraignments, week of Aug. 28
Reuben Flowers Adams, 45, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Arraignments, week of Aug. 28
Reuben Flowers Adams, 45, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Cheyenne Westcom, 29, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to fentanyl trafficking.
Steven J. Royce, 34, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to attempted assault and robbery.
William J. Jarvis II, 39, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to second degree aggravated domestic assault.
Jesse Miller, 33, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order, second or subsequent offense.
Jessica Parker, 33, of Eden, denied violating probation.
Joshua Kimber, 42, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and unlawful mischief.
Edward C. Harakaly, 37, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to false pretenses or tokens.
Elizabeth A. Immich, 33, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Gregory W. Foley, 62, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Brian A. Jagodzinski, 62, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and violating conditions of release.
Michael A. Reyes, 33, of Rutland City, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and driving without a required ignition interlock device.
Kelsey Highline, 30, of Suamico, Wisc., pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Robby A. Smith, 44, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to hunting after license revocation.
Kenneth Henry Swan, 59, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor narcotics possession.
Morgan Powell, 40, of Waterville, pleaded not guilty to leaving the scene of a crash.
Cases decided, week of Aug. 28
James F. Philip, 39, of Eden, pleaded no contest to domestic assault and was ordered to serve 9-12 months, all suspended with one year of probation. A charge of interfering with access to emergency services was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Silvio V. Bajura, 41, of Underhill, pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $542 in fines and fees.
Pamela Putvain, 39, of Eden, pleaded guilty to possession of cocaine and was ordered to pay $492 in fines and fees.
David Bratianu, 39, of Hampton, N.Y., pleaded guilty to driving after criminal license suspension and was ordered to pay $312 in fines and fees.
Leo Lamare, 51, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was ordered to pay $309 in fines and fees. Additional charges of DUI No. 1 and narcotics possession were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
