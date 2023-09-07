Cases decided, week of Aug. 28
Michael Newsom, 48, of Stowe, pleaded guilty to burglary and two counts of retail theft and was ordered to serve three years, with one year of probation. Additional charges of burglary and felony unlawful mischief were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Kendra Daigle-Arnold, 23, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to careless or negligent driving, leaving the scene of a crash and eluding police and was ordered to serve 1-12 months, all suspended with two years of probation, and was ordered to pay $312 in fines and fees.
Robert Germaine, Jr., 55, of Wolcott, pleaded guilty to two counts of possession of child pornography and violating conditions of release, with sentencing occurring at a later date.
Charges of misdemeanor credit card fraud against Loretta Lakus, 50, of Hardwick, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.