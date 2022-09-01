Arraignments, week of Aug. 22
Travis W. Barbour, 42, of Newark, pleaded not guilty to driving after criminal license suspension.
Gregory Foley, 61, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct.
Robert Lapointe, 64, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to excessive speeding.
Andrew C. Lemieux, 34, of Newport Town, pleaded not guilty to three counts of unlawful, three counts of petit larceny, and possession of burglary tools.
Brandi Whittemore, 29, of St. Johnsbury, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor theft of services.
Kyrsten St. Martin, 31, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor heroin possession.
Aaron Vetere, 21, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Marcus Allen Sweetser, 47, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny.
Dani L. Abate, 36, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second or subsequent offense, of drugs or drugs and alcohol.
Christopher L. Courchaine, 62, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
