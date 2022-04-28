Arraignments, week of April 18
Jesse J. Vogg, 22, of Wetmore, Mich., pleaded not guilty to sexual assault.
Steven A. Mashtare, 28, of Richford, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, third offense, refusing a sobriety test, driving after criminal license suspension and providing false information to police.
Douglas J. Stokowski, 44, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3.
Aaron J. Lambert, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to eluding police, possession of cocaine and violating conditions of release.
Louis R. Marsh, 49, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Anissa Geno, 49, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to three counts of criminal DLS.
Molly Mosley, 27, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and criminal threatening.
Gregory J. Digeronimo, 34, of Gardner, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jonathan E. Plante, 24, of Hinckley, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Zachary Phelps, 27, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Kira Burgess, 25, of Underhill, pleaded not guilty to criminal DLS.
Cases decided, week of April 18
A charge of violating conditions of release against Kevin Fradette, 30, of East Hardwick, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
