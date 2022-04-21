Arraignments, week of April 11
Seth Brunell, 43, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to second degree murder, and was jailed and held without bail (See related).
Tyler W. Rowden, 38, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to two counts of sexual assault.
Ronald Dickson, 57, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault and criminal threatening.
Mindy Champagne, 42, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass, attempted burglary and providing false information to police.
Ashley April Stoudt, 34, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to three counts of theft of rented property and providing false information to police.
Joshua Hubert Poquette, 29, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, second offense.
Julianne Remington, 24, of Carthage, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
William Metzler, 66, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael Coffman, 47, of Sharon, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Lee Joseph Carriere, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass.
Jamie J. Bocash, 41, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Cases decided, week of April 11
William Menke, 31, of Essex Junction, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 2 and was fined $1,000.
Timothy Edson, 37, of Randolph, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $750.
