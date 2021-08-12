Cases decided in March
Shelley Stevenson, 31, of Eden, was sentenced after pleading guilty in November 2019 to grossly negligent driving resulting in a fatality. Stevenson was ordered to serve two and a half years, with a minimum release date of Sept. 9, 2023, with probation until March 16, 2033.
Tyler Foster, 26, listed as homeless, pleaded guilty to burglary, three counts of unlawful trespass, nine counts of retail theft and was ordered to serve 18 months to five years on probation, with a five-year deferred sentence on the burglary charge. An additional 21 charges were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jess A. Fitzgerald, 56, of Morrisville, pleaded guilty to possessing stolen property and was fined $250. Additional charges of theft of service and driving with a suspended license (DLS) were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
March arraignments
Tammy L. Lashomb, 45, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DLS and eluding police.
Joshua M. Simpson, 30, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Cases decided in April
A charge of violating conditions of release against Adam Moodie, 38, of Morrisville, was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
April arraignments
William Cole, 34, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to three counts of DLS and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Brendan C. Fitzgerald, 46, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence No. 1.
Tiffany Law, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Wendy Sue Kittell, 52, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Jessica L. Goodwin, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Christopher M. Seagroves, 30, of Enosburg, pleaded not guilty to eluding police, excessive speeding and driving without an interlock device.
Richard Spitzer, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to unlawful restraint, domestic assault, unlawful mischief, interfering with access to emergency services and making criminal threats.
Michael Mallo, 32, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2, drugs or alcohol.
Vidal Doyle, 24, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault on a protected professional.
Gerard Belliveau, 56, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Brett Chupka, 23, of White Haven, Penn., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Christopher Gehrt, 32, of West Babylon, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Mindy S. Champagne, 41, of St. Albans, pleaded not guilty to unlawful trespass and giving false information to police.
Olaf James Hedding Jr., 32, of Northfield, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Hugh Alanson Andrews, 34, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Cherie Salls, 43, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and careless or negligent driving.
Nina Agrawal, 55, of New York, N.Y., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jamie J. Bocash, 40, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
John Levesque, 24, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Cole Wendell Brooks, 36, of Montpelier, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny and driving without owner consent.
Wilfred N. Bussiere, 27, of Northfield, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Hilary Louise Whitaker, 38, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Robert Ben Fowler, 49, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Shane Phillips, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to taking big game by illegal means, taking big game out of season, shooting at game from a vehicle and from a public highway, and possessing a cocked crossbow in a motor vehicle.
Ty Grimes, 25, of Moretown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Elijah Asa Phelps, 38, listed as transient, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Stacey Kinnon, 45, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession and DLS.
Christopher M. Fitzgerald, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Jessica Parker, 30, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession.
Note: Because of COVID-19 restrictions on access to Vermont courthouses and a lengthy overhaul of the Vermont Judiciary computer system, the newspaper has not been able to gather court report information until recently.
