June arraignments
Peter A. Morel, 34, of Jericho, pleaded not guilty to four counts credit card fraud.
Donald Peters, 34, of Albany, pleaded not guilty to driving after license suspension.
Jeremy E. Barbour, 30, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Cyle Carpenter, 21, of Randolph Center, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Louise A. Bissonnette, 34, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Kenneth Henry Swan, 56, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Jessica Howard, 32, of Newport, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor cocaine possession and felony heroin possession.
Brendan Kerivan, 24, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jamie J. Bocash, 39, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to two counts of DLS.
Parker Bradley-Manning, 27, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Lauren Frank, 28, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to violating an abuse prevention order.
Joshua P. Levaggi, 28, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, drugs and/or alcohol.
Jonathan Peets, 28, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Tristian Harvey, 25, of Essex Junction, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
David Bradley Deyette, 54, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Nicholas Ezra Bartlett, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Matthew Marble, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Holden Southall, 23, of Elmore, pleaded not guilty to felony aggravated domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Cases decided in June
Charges of unlawful mischief against Rease Baker, 23, address unknown, were dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
July arraignments
Zeke D. Royer, 23, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to careless and negligent driving and DLS.
Dakota Daigle-Arnold, 24, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
William M. Anderson, 22, of Waitsfield, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Christopher B. Burnor, 34, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence.
Michael Vallely, 33, of White Plains, NY, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
James Lattimore, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Joseph Haniak, 30, of Newburgh, NY, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Kitty Lynn Godin, 40, of Newport, pleaded not guilty to careless or negligent driving, cocaine possession narcotics possession.
Theodore Smith Farnham, 50, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to disorderly conduct.
Jonathan Langdon, 56, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to four counts of first degree aggravated domestic assault; second degree aggravated domestic assault; and second-degree domestic assault.
Lewis L. Lowell, 43, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to unlawful mischief.
Cindy Peatman, 50, of Waterville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2, drugs and/or alcohol.
George M. Bradley, 56, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Holly Fields, 23, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to embezzlement.
James Russell, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Louis R. Marsh, 48, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny and DLS.
Matthew C. Osgood, 36, of Derby, pleaded not guilty to excessive speeding.
Wilfred Sullivan IV, 31, of Alburgh, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Richard Spitzer, 26, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to two counts of DLS.
Cherie Salls, 44, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to cocaine possession.
Fabian Joseph Barup, 51, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4, DLS and violating ignition interlock conditions.
Israel Johnson, 23, of Hardwick, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Note: Because of COVID-19 restrictions on access to Vermont courthouses and a lengthy overhaul of the Vermont Judiciary computer system, the newspaper has not been able to gather court report information until recently.
