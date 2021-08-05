February arraignments
Timothy Matthew Perry, 55, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and unlawful mischief.
Cyle Carpenter, 21, of Randolph, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault and two counts of unlawful mischief.
David J. Gates, 43, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence No. 2.
James Mclean, 24, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Patrick Leclerc, 28, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Denroy A. Nedd, 30, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Samson Quinones, 33, of Burlington, pleaded not guilty to providing false information to police.
Duane Howard Delisle, 50, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to second degree aggravated assault and domestic assault, both felony-level.
James Russell, 36, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to misdemeanor heroin possession.
Cara Dodge, 26, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Chad Douglas Foss, 43, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3, driving without owner’s consent, and retail theft.
Kelly L. Gibbs, 40, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to four counts of false pretenses or tokens.
Nicholas T. Ingerson, 32, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Dakota Stancliff, 31, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to two counts of violating conditions of release.
Jessica Winters, 26, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
March arraignments
Matthew J. Gillespie, 29, of Waterville, pleaded not guilty to driving with a suspended license.
Jesse Dean Perry, 58, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to DLS and violating the terms of a restricted license.
Stacy Shen, 30, of South Burlington, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael P. Beaulac, 52, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Priscilla Bowen, 57, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2 and refusing a sobriety test.
Rachel A. Harvender, 23, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Angela L. Limoges, 35, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Brook S. Stotesbury, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Tiffany Clark, 41, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to felony domestic assault and misdemeanor domestic assault.
Henry Lovell, 22, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to assault with a deadly weapon and lewd and lascivious conduct, both felonies.
Tyler Clarke, 27, of Norristown, Pa., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Christopher M. Fitzgerald, 37, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to felony heroin possession and simple assault.
David Nerrow Jr., 53, of New London, N.H., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Joan Watson, 57, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2.
Terrell Wright, 23, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to voyeurism.
Emanuel L. Dunn, 35, of Georgia, pleaded not guilty to burglary, unlawful mischief, and possessing burglary tools.
Scott Gowen, 63, no address listed, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Lucien Gravel, 24, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and careless or negligent driving.
Cody James Kane, 34, of Richford, pleaded not guilty to three counts of false pretenses or tokens.
Perry J. Mason, 52, of Colchester, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Kevin Murphy, 62, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jason R. Russin, 42, of Westford, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Michael Rodriguez, 27, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and DLS.
Note: Because of COVID-19 restrictions on access to Vermont courthouses and a lengthy overhaul of the Vermont Judiciary computer system, the newspaper has not been able to gather court report information until recently.
