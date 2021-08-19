May arraignments
Scott Wooster, 49, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Joshua Call, 27, of Sutton, pleaded not guilty to larceny.
Jerry D. Cogg, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to second degree aggravated domestic assault, with a prior conviction.
Ryan Sturtevant-Hatch, 27, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault, interfering with access to emergency services, driving without owner consent, and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Levi Brooks, 23, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to reckless endangerment.
Brock Perkins, 21, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Caroline Forgeil, 29, of Waterbury, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Dylan Peake, 26, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to retail theft.
Mark Houston, 32, of Cabot, pleaded not guilty to two counts of driving after license suspension.
James P. Gibbons, 52, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Gabriel Williams, 21, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Walter Lafountain, 63, of Jeffersonville, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Justin T. Lynch, 39, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to home improvement fraud.
Nicholas LeBlanc, 18, of Brownington, pleaded not guilty to stalking.
Angela D. Wescom, 39, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
Brook S. Stotesbury, 37, address unknown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault with a weapon.
Robert Wadds, 77, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Elijah A. Conwell, 28, of Williston, pleaded not guilty to DLS.
William Menke, 30, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 3.
Eric Rowlands, 56, of Kingston, Penn., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Joshua Jones, 32, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to abuse and/or neglect of vulnerable adults resulting in serious bodily injury and welfare fraud.
Brittany Spaulding, 32, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to abuse and/or neglect of vulnerable adults resulting in serious bodily injury and two counts of welfare fraud.
Henry Lovell, 22, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to aggravated assault, unlawful mischief, resisting arrest, and violating conditions of release.
Note: Because of COVID-19 restrictions on access to Vermont courthouses and a lengthy overhaul of the Vermont Judiciary computer system, the newspaper has not been able to gather court report information until recently.
