August arraignments
Christopher B. Burnor, 34, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
Crystal Greene, 31, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Dustin Roberts, 28, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1 and providing false information to police.
Russell Myers, 31, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Smith T. McKay, 69, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Jerry D. Cogg, 41, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to two felony counts of second-degree domestic assault (one aggravated), five counts of violating conditions of release, and one count of assault with fluids on a police officer.
Edward P. Badeau, 32, of Barre, pleaded not guilty to domestic assault.
Timothy A. Ayotte, 35, of Cambridge, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and disorderly conduct.
Derrick Alan Lemnah, 43, of Shelburne, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4, careless or negligent driving and child cruelty.
Dakota Aither, 30, of Hyde Park, pleaded not guilty to petit larceny.
Jacklyn Gervais, 22, of Newport, N.H., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Robert S. Bates, 28, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Carrie Casondra Bagalio, 39, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Michael S. Sylvester, 33, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Nicholas P. Lynch, 25, of Waterville, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Amy E. Allen, 33, of Somerville, Mass., pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Justin A. Bertrand, 42, of Wolcott, pleaded not guilty to violating conditions of release.
Jennifer Corbin, 46, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Robert Dennis Gillespie, 70, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4.
Christeen Laura McArdle, 50, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Elizabeth Minor, 32, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 2 and refusing a sobriety test.
Forrest Thomas, 43, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to lewd and lascivious conduct with a child.
Cases decided in August
Stephen F. Cram, 72, of Fletcher, pleaded guilty to DUI No. 1 and was fined $300.
A charge of failure to return a rented or leased vehicle against Joshua Ealy, 23, of Adams, Mass., was dismissed at the prosecution’s request.
Jillian Peets, 30, of Eden, pleaded not guilty to heroin possession and cocaine possession.
Amanda Masi, 39, of Lowell, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1, drugs and/or alcohol.
Note: Because of COVID-19 restrictions on access to Vermont courthouses and a lengthy overhaul of the Vermont Judiciary computer system, the newspaper has not been able to gather court report information until recently.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.