Arraignments
June 16
Parker Bradley-Manning, 27, of Morrisville, pleaded not guilty to driving under the influence, first offense.
July 6
Donald J. Shappy III, 38, of Milton, pleaded not guilty to first degree aggravated domestic assault and three counts of violating conditions of release.
Sept. 1
Christopher E. Simpson, 30, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to burglary and misdemeanor possession of narcotics.
Lauren Frank, 28, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to grand larceny, unlawful mischief and disorderly conduct.
Jordan M. Phelps, 31, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to simple assault.
Allison Morgan, 26, of Ottsville, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Tyler Larock, 27, of Stowe, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Sept. 8
Scott Thompson, 52, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to simple assault and two counts of violating conditions of release.
Nicholaus Ezra Bartlett, 42, of Johnson, pleaded not guilty to two counts of unlawful trespass.
Lori Sturges, 61, of Morristown, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 1.
Ghislain Harvey, 57, of South Burlington, pleaded not guilty to DUI No. 4 or subsequent.
Note: Because of COVID-19 restrictions on access to Vermont courthouses and a lengthy overhaul of the Vermont Judiciary computer system, the newspaper has not been able to gather court report information until recently.
