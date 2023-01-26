A Franklin County jury has found Mark Schwartz, 34, of Cambridge, not guilty of simple assault.
Schwartz was charged in 2021 after the former police officer used a Taser on a suspect within five seconds of stepping out of his cruiser and telling the man to get on the ground.
He was an officer with the St. Albans Police Department and was on duty at the time of the incident.
The charge against Schwartz followed an 11-month state police investigation of the 2019 incident. Police began investigating Schwartz at the request of the Vermont Attorney General’s Office, according to a Vermont State Police press release at the time.
State police alleged that Schwartz responded to a report that a man had broken a glass door at a bar around 9:30 p.m. on Feb. 28, 2019. Records show Schwartz encountered Vincent Ford, who matched the description of the vandalism suspect, and used a Taser on him shortly after stepping out of his police cruiser.
Ford claimed Schwartz’s action was excessive force and an inappropriate use of a Taser, according to the report.
At the time, Schwartz’s attorney Robert Kaplan said, “I was very surprised the AG decided to bring a charge of this case. It appears to be politically motivated. There are just not the facts to obtain the conviction.”
Schwartz served with the St. Albans City Police Department from August 2017 until he resigned in March 2020.
The case was heard in Vermont Superior Court.
Last January, Schwartz, now a private investigator, presented a petition to the Cambridge Selectboard to decide whether the town should allow retail cannabis. Voters approved the question at March Town Meeting Day.
Schwartz also runs a licensed indoor cultivation operation under the name Valley Organics in Jeffersonville.
VTDigger contributed to this report.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.