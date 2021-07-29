A Johnson woman, awaiting sentencing after more than 1,600 bags of heroin were found in her car a year ago, has been ordered jailed because she tested positive for cocaine up to six times while a federal pre-sentence investigation is underway.
Melissa A. George, 32, is due for sentencing Aug. 24 in U.S. District Court in Burlington on a charge of knowingly and willfully conspiring with others to distribute both heroin and crack cocaine between January 2020 and August 2020, records show.
Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford said on Monday afternoon he could no longer allow George to be in the community with her multiple positive drug tests. George, through her lawyer, maintained the positive tests were due to her touching traces of cocaine at her storage locker. The veteran judge said he did not find the claim plausible with violations on different dates over several months.
“I can’t reach any other conclusion then you used cocaine,” Crawford said at the end of the 75-minute hearing.
The George case stems from two unrelated drug arrests in Lamoille and Windham counties over two months.
Morristown Police found the heroin in her car when they stopped George for driving 45 miles per hour in a 25-mph zone on Elmore Street about 1:50 a.m. Aug. 14, 2020, court records show. George also had $5,224 in a paper bag, police said.
Morristown Police called in the DEA to assist in the case.
Under the federal plea agreement, George admitted she obtained heroin and crack cocaine in southern Vermont and Massachusetts in order to distribute it in the Lamoille County area.
A co-defendant in the federal case, Joseph A. Peets, 35, also of Johnson, has pleaded guilty to a similar charge and is awaiting federal sentencing, records show. His conspiracy, according to the plea agreement, was roughly between April and June 2020.
In June 2020, George and Peets were southbound on Interstate 91 in Putney when their rental car crashed into the guardrails. After a search of the car, Vermont State Police found 546 envelopes of heroin and fentanyl and $19,140 in cash, Trooper Zachary Van Valkenburgh reported.
George and Peets have agreed to forfeit the $19,140 found by state troopers in Windham County, per court records. George also agreed to give up the $5,224 seized by Morristown Police during the traffic stop in August 2020. George also will forfeit a 9-mm semi-automatic pistol and ammunition found at her residence, court records show.
Peets also is awaiting sentencing after pleading guilty to a single conspiracy count.
George pleaded guilty in April 2021 to a single felony conspiracy charge. George was allowed to remain free pending sentencing with the understanding she would avoid unlawful possession or use of controlled substances.
By June, a U.S. Probation Officer wrote that George had a positive urine test for cocaine and two sweat patches. During a hearing this week, three other times were outlined for the judge.
During testimony on Monday, her older sister from Hyde Park testified that she had refused to allow her two children be near George while she first learned about her drug use. George broke down as her sister testified about the ultimatum that she imposed even though they were very close. George did achieve sobriety, but later failed and was denied access to her nieces.
She was arrested July 21 on orders from Judge Crawford pending a hearing, which was held July 25.
