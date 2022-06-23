A Johnson man has received a pair of four-year prison sentences in federal court in Burlington for two unrelated felony drug cases in Lamoille and Chittenden counties.
Joshua Preston, 33, received one sentence for a charge of possession with intent to distribute heroin, fentanyl, cocaine and crack cocaine outside his job in Williston on March 5, 2020.
The second sentence was imposed for possession with intent to sell nearly 5,000 bags of fentanyl-laced heroin and about 5 ounces of powder cocaine at Preston’s Lamoille County home on May 12, 2020.
Those drugs were found by Drug Enforcement Administration task force members when they searched his home after they arrived to arrest Preston on the first drug case, records show. Investigators watched Preston first sell heroin to a customer outside the home in Johnson before intercepting both, records show.
Judge Christina Reiss said she would urge the Federal Bureau of Prisons to allow Preston to participate in its 500-hour residential drug and alcohol rehabilitation program to address his criminal thinking, substance abuse issues and to facilitate reentry into the community.
She told Preston, who was on state parole during both offenses, he would be on federal supervised release for three years once he is free from prison.
Reiss, during the hearing Friday, said she would recommend he serve his sentence close to Vermont in the lowest available security setting available to him to be close to his family and girlfriend.
Defense lawyer Robert Behrens of Burlington had asked Reiss to limit the prison sentence to two years, noting that Preston, who grew up in Swanton, had been sober for just over one year while in jail.
Assistant U.S. attorney Jonathan Ophardt proposed a 55-month prison term.
Behrens asked the court not to impose the “career offender enhancement” under the guidelines. He said while Preston has a lengthy criminal history, much is associated with his drug habit and three of his convictions were more than 15 years old.
Behrens noted only one conviction involved violence, and said Preston was introduced to marijuana and alcohol at the age of 10 by his mother’s boyfriend, which led to years of drug use and convictions for burglary, crimes he committed to get cash to buy drugs.
Under surveillance
The DEA said in court papers that while a federal agent was conducting surveillance near Walmart on Harvest Lane in Williston on Feb. 28, 2021, he saw a man in a light green 2008 Dodge Avenger, later identified as Preston, pull out a knotted clear plastic baggie with a white compressed powder, a court affidavit noted.
A DEA special agent reported Preston then removed a digital scale from a blue backpack and eventually put it on the dashboard. The agent saw a male passenger pay Preston before running to a nearby black sedan parked closer to Walmart, records show.
Several days later, four task force agents conducted more surveillance near the Walmart and spotted Preston in a back seat of a car with two passengers, court records show.
Preston admitted he had drugs in his car parked nearby and agreed to a consent search, court records show. Agents recovered four kinds of suspected drugs: about 33 grams of crack cocaine, 32 grams of cocaine, 51 grams of fentanyl and 6.5 grams of heroin/fentanyl, the affidavit said. Also found was a digital scale with residue, $6,186 in cash, and some inositol, a common cutting agent for illegal drugs, including cocaine.
