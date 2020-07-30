A Johnson man has pleaded not guilty in Vermont Superior Court in Burlington to reckless endangerment — allegedly firing a handgun inside a Milton residence.
After he entered the plea, Pshawn Shoy, 25, was released on conditions by Judge A. Gregory Rainville. Shoy was ordered to have no contact with Leon Williams and to stay away from 4 Merrill Lane in Milton, records show.
Milton Cpl. Christopher Grenier said officers responded to Merrill Lane for a report that a gun had been fired inside a residence Saturday about 5:55 p.m. The report indicated the gunman had fled, Grenier said.
The caller told police he and a family member had gotten into a verbal argument earlier, Grenier said. Later, the family member returned to the residence and, just before leaving again, he fired a single shot from a handgun into the ceiling, police said.
Shoy later surrendered at the Vermont State Police barracks in Williston, where a Milton officer responded. Shoy was issued a citation ordering him into criminal court in Burlington on Monday for reckless endangerment.
The charge can be filed when a person’s conduct may place another person in danger of death or serious injury, Milton police said. If convicted, Shoy faces up to one year in prison and up to a $1,000 fine, police said. Recklessness and danger can be presumed when a firearm is pointed at or near another person, regardless of whether the gun is loaded.
