A Jeffersonville woman was killed on Memorial Day in a single-car crash in Cambridge.
Vermont State Police say the 2013 Toyota Corolla driven by Marie Ann Perreault, 48, left the road and hit a tree.
The accident occurred at 7:18 p.m. on Route 108 near McNally Road.
Perreault was not wearing a seatbelt and was found dead at the scene.
The accident remains under investigation. Anyone with information is asked to contact Trooper Clay Knight at the Williston State Police Barracks at 802-878-7111.
State police were assisted by teams from both Cambridge fire and rescue.
