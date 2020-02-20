Just how dangerous is a former Iraq war veteran who won a Purple Heart but who was later convicted of aggravated assault and was found — according to authorities — with 16 firearms, including several high-powered assault rifles, at a residence in Jeffersonville?
Even members of the Vermont State Police provided conflicting testimony in U.S. District Court in Burlington and were unable to agree about the potential danger created by Christopher M. Mesick, 37, of Main Street.
In the end U.S. Magistrate Judge John M. Conroy ruled this week that Mesick would remain in prison pending trial on federal drug and gun charges.
The defense failed in January to win release for Mesick and renewed efforts last week to get the defendant released to the Residential Recovery Center at the Veterans Health Administration in White River Junction for a special program. The six-week program and the VA had an opening for Mesick this week, Desautels said.
Mesick is prohibited from possessing firearms because of a felony aggravated assault conviction two years ago, records show. The Chittenden County State’s Attorney’s Office agreed to a deferred sentence agreement that will allow the assault conviction to be cleared from Mesick’s criminal record, authorities said.
Mesick remains on state probation.
The 16 firearms and 400 pounds of ammunition were found Jan. 13 during a court-ordered search at Mesick’s residence in Lamoille County, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives said. Some firearms were found hidden under floorboards in a bedroom in the home near the elementary school.
During the latest detention hearing, two members of the Vermont State Police testified that Mesick was a danger. Police calls to the Mesick residence generated a “two-trooper response,” Det. Sgt. Dustin Robinson and Trooper Andrew Underwood testified.
Underwood, a former officer with Swanton Police, said when he started with state police two years ago he was told never to respond to the Mesick residence alone.
Robinson testified about a couple of cases, including one in Bolton where Mesick swerved a car toward an oncoming state police cruiser and then held an object, believed to be a handgun, to his head while driving past a second trooper.
Offering a contrary view was State Police Cpl. Mark Lucas, who said he has a good relationship with Mesick and would often stop by to chat. Lucas said he had known Mesick since 2002. He said troopers needed to approach Mesick openly and not sneak up on him.
Lucas said he befriended the Iraq war veteran and tried to get him accepted in the community. They would share coffee and he helped Mesick obtain firewood. He said he did not see Mesick as a danger, and said that when troopers sent emails about responses to the Mesick residence, he tried to learn more because of a possible over-response.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Wendy Fuller, the violent crime coordinator for the prosecutor’s office in Vermont, continued to hammer away that Mesick was a possible threat for troopers and the public.
Conroy, the magistrate judge, agreed. He said he was concerned by the large number of weapons found, including a significant number of knives and bayonets. The hidden stash of guns and weapons was especially troubling, Conroy said.
Conroy noted Mesick’s aggravated assault conviction for pointing a gun came one month after a 2018 gross operation of a motorcycle chase through several towns in Franklin and Chittenden counties.
Mesick also was charged in an earlier aggravated assault case in a serious knifing. Testimony revealed the victim was cut open and his organs were hanging out, but the Chittenden County charge was later dismissed.
Conroy said he feared for the safety of any probation officer assigned to supervise Mesick and for police responding to calls. He said Mesick would remain in prison pending trial.
Conroy had ruled in January that Mesick needed to be held due to his past criminal record, his use of weapons and past alcohol or substance abuse. Mesick was also involved in criminal activity while on probation, Conroy ruled.