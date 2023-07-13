Three people were injured during a two-vehicle crash on College Parkway at the entrance to old Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester Monday.
Christopher Sizen, 39, of Jeffersonville was westbound in a Ford F-350 when it collided with a Mini Cooper operated by John Saari, 34, of South Burlington as he attempted to turn left into Barnes Avenue about 9 a.m., police said.
Both operators and Courtney Sizen, 37, of Jeffersonville, a passenger in the truck were all transported to the University of Vermont Medical Center with serious injuries.
Courtney Sizen and Saari were admitted to the intensive care unit, police said.
Christopher Sizen was treated and later released, police said.
Police Cpl. David Dewey said Sizen was issued a citation ordering him to appear in Vermont Superior Court Aug. 15 to face a charge of careless and negligent driving.
Speed and drug use appear to be factors in the crash, police said.
The intersection is controlled by a traffic light.
Dewey also said the Sizens were not wearing seatbelts.
A portion of Barnes Avenue was closed for a short time as a light pole was also struck.
Anybody with information regarding the crash should call Dewey at the Colchester Police at 802-264-5555.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.