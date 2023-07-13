Three people were injured during a two-vehicle crash on College Parkway at the entrance to old Fort Ethan Allen in Colchester Monday.

Christopher Sizen, 39, of Jeffersonville was westbound in a Ford F-350 when it collided with a Mini Cooper operated by John Saari, 34, of South Burlington as he attempted to turn left into Barnes Avenue about 9 a.m., police said.

