A Jeffersonville couple is facing federal gun charges following a raid last week at their Sand Hill Road residence by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.
Jacob Daniel McKenna, 38, is charged with three felony counts of making false written statements to deceive licensed dealers to unlawfully obtain guns when he knew the firearms were being purchased for somebody else.
The indictment said McKenna made the false statements while buying at least three firearms: a Ruger PLCP Gen 2 pistol at the Powderhorn Outdoor Sports Center in Williston on Oct. 28, 2022; a Ruger LCP Max .380-caliber pistol from Dattilio’s Guns & Tackle on Shelburne Road in South Burlington on Oct. 31, 2022; and a Ruger LCP Max .380-caliber pistol also from the Powderhorn on Nov. 1, 2022.
Tamira Lynn McKenna, 38, is charged with a single felony count for lying during a gun purchase about her drug use, the indictment said.
While buying a Smith & Wesson 9-mm pistol at the Powderhorn in Williston on Aug. 25, 2022, McKenna claimed she was not an unlawful user of a controlled substance when she knew she was a drug user, the indictment said.
Buying a firearm with the intent of providing it to another person is known as a straw purchase and many of the unlawful gun purchases in Vermont through the years are often traded for illegal drugs, officials say.
A large number end up at out-of-state crime scenes, including homicides and other violent incidents, the ATF and prosecutors have said.
A federal grand jury in Rutland issued the indictment on July 26 and the McKennas were arrested the following day, according to Deputy U.S. Marshal Brittany Beliveau.
The McKennas both appeared briefly in federal court for their initial hearing July 27 a few hours after the raid. Federal Magistrate Kevin J. Doyle set Oct. 25 as the deadline for pre-trial motions.
Assistant U.S. Attorney Zachary B. Stendig never filed a written motion seeking their detention as either a danger to the community or as a risk to flee. Doyle agreed to release both defendants on strict conditions, including they are not to possess firearms, drugs or any alcohol and remain within Vermont.
They also are required to undergo drug testing as requested by the U.S. Probation Office and to stay away from government witnesses.
Doyle also appointed each with a lawyer when they each filed affidavits saying they were indigent, court records show.
