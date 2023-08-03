A Jeffersonville couple is facing federal gun charges following a raid last week at their Sand Hill Road residence by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives.

Jacob Daniel McKenna, 38, is charged with three felony counts of making false written statements to deceive licensed dealers to unlawfully obtain guns when he knew the firearms were being purchased for somebody else.

Tags

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.