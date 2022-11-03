Amanda Laraway, 39 of Johnson, was arrested for burglary, unlawful mischief and petty larceny in connection with two recent break-ins and burglaries at the Laundry Lounge and the Second Congregational Church, both in the village of Jeffersonville.
On Sept. 27 police said Laraway broke into the Laundry Lounge, damaging the coin machine and stealing some coins. Two days later, she reportedly broke into the church and took some belongings from the church and the food shelf, which is in the basement.
Laraway was arrested Oct. 30, and lodged at the Chittenden Regional Correctional Facility for lack of $1,500 bail.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexual language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be proactive. Use the "Report" link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.