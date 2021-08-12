A Lamoille County man, who police say was involved in shooting a Jeep filled with adults and children, has been sentenced to 18 months in federal prison on a felony charge of possession of crack cocaine with intent to distribute.
Brandon M. Emmons, 26, of Hyde Park admitted he was at a residence on Elmore Road in Morristown on Aug. 27, 2020, and that he possessed about 12 grams of crack cocaine in a plastic bag, records show.
As Morristown Police investigated the shooting, Emmons dropped the baggie and tried to kick it under a car.
On Sept. 13 in Vermont Superior Court in Hyde Park, Emmons is scheduled to resolve state charges for aggravated assault and reckless endangerment related to the shooting, Lamoille County state’s attorney Todd Shove said.
Emmons was scheduled to change pleas recently, but the hearing was postponed.
Under the state plea agreement, Emmons is scheduled to admit the aggravated assault, his defense lawyer said. The state and federal sentences will run concurrently and once released Emmons will be on state probation for two years, Shove said.
In federal court, sentencing guidelines proposed a penalty between 37 and 46 months on the drug charge, but defense lawyer Maryanne E. Kampmann disputed some of the findings in the presentence report. She said a sentence of between 8 and 14 months was more apppropriate.
She noted Emmons, a father of three children, had been held just over 10 months and a sentence of time served would be appropriate, along with three years of supervised release.
Chief Judge Geoffrey W. Crawford told Emmons his federal sentence would run concurrent with any penalty imposed in Vermont Superior Court. Crawford also agreed to a defense request that Emmons be jailed at the Federal Correctional Institution in Berlin, N.H.
Crawford told Emmons once he is released from custody he will be under federal supervision for three years by the U.S. Probation Office. Emmons will be expected to hold a job for at least 30 hours each week.
Under the federal plea bargain, the prosecution agreed not to charge Emmons with possession and discharge of firearms, possession and distribution of controlled substances or conspiracy to commit those offenses in August 2020.
Federal prosecutors have said Emmons has had a number of referrals to court diversion, but often failed to complete the program.
While county prosecutor Shove charged Emmons immediately with two crimes in the shooting case, a federal grand jury indicted the Hyde Park man on the single felony drug count in September 2020.
The shooting in Morristown followed at least five recorded phone calls and several text messages in August 2020 in which Adam M. Laraway, 38, mocked and threatened Emmons over a woman they both had an interest in, court records show.
Laraway showed up at the Morristown house unannounced about 5:15 a.m. Aug. 27, 2020, and Emmons fired a blast of birdshot from a shotgun spraying the 2007 blue Jeep, police said.
Laraway, his girlfriend and their two children were uninjured, police said. A federal prosecutor wrote the involvement of Emmons in the shooting appeared related to his drug trafficking, court records show.
A friend, Shaka Africa, 31, of Northfield, also fired off one round from a 9-mm semiautomatic Smith & Wesson handgun at the Jeep, police said.
Africa has been charged in federal court with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the case. Africa has earlier felony convictions for aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and larceny from a person, both in Washington County, records show. He was sentenced to 17 months to 6 years in prison for both charges in August 2016.
