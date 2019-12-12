Robert Germaine, 51, of Hyde Park pleaded not guilty last week in Lamoille County Superior Court to three counts of possessing child pornography.
According to Vermont State Police, a family member called police after finding what she said were 1,600-plus photos on Germaine’s phone, many of which appeared to be pornographic in nature.
When searching Germaine’s house, police found a second phone with more images.
Police said investigators found more than 2,800 images of child sexual abuse and more than 600 “child exploitation images” on Germaine’s phones. There was also evidence, police say, that Germaine visited more than 100 websites to view pornographic images.