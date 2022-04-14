A Hinesburg resident was stabbed to death near Cadys Falls in Morristown Tuesday morning by a man who said he was defending himself against an unwanted sexual advance, police say.
According to Vermont State Police, which conducted the investigation, Fern Feather, 29, was killed Tuesday morning by Seth Brunell, 43, whom police describe as transient.
Feather came out as a trans woman in a March 24 Facebook post.
Police say a passerby called 911 at 10:20 a.m. to report she saw what appeared to be a dead body on the side of Duhamel Road, near the intersection with Cadys Falls Road. First responders found Feather dead when they arrived at the scene.
Investigators say it appears Brunell met Feather several days before the killing, and the two had been spending time together. Lamoille County Sheriff’s Department deputies had seen the two parked in a vehicle outside the Lamoille North Supervisory Union offices about two hours before the 911 call.
Brunell told police that when they arrived on Duhamel Road, Feather “made a sexual advance and attacked him.”
But investigators say they couldn’t see any signs of injury or evidence of a struggle.
Police had Duhamel Road blocked off for most of the day, with cruisers from both Morristown Police Department and Vermont State Police, including the latter’s green and gold Major Crimes Unit box truck. They cleared out around 6:30 p.m. and resumed the investigation at the police station in Morrisville.
Vermont State Police, which had previously not released the names of either the victim or the alleged killer, announced the arrest shortly after 9 p.m.
Brunell was held without bail overnight Tuesday and was scheduled for an arraignment Wednesday afternoon, after press deadline.
An autopsy was also scheduled for Wednesday.
This story was updated April 14; an earlier version referred to Feather’s previous name.
