A man from Mexico found working at a Lamoille County hemp processing plant has received a 39-day prison sentence for illegal reentry into the United States after being ordered deported 5 years ago by a federal judge.
Ricardo Jimenez-Ulloa, 31, pleaded guilty to the felony charge in U.S. District Court on Monday, Nov. 23, and will now face another mandatory deportation order.
The prison sentence imposed by Chief Federal Judge Geoffrey Crawford equated to the time Jimenez-Ulloa had been behind bars since his arrest by both Morristown Police and U.S. Homeland Security on Oct. 15, records show.
The following day U.S. Magistrate Judge John Conroy ordered Jimenez-Ulloa detained pending resolution of his federal criminal case. The prosecution maintained Jimenez-Ulloa was a risk to flee if released.
They also noted there was an immigration order to detain him, and if released the removal proceedings would begin. The defense did not object to detention.
Jimenez-Ulloa told investigators he had paid $14,000 to be smuggled into the United States via Canada and had arrived earlier in the month, federal court papers show.
The deportation of Jimenez-Ulloa will likely happen before he can resolve two outstanding state arrest warrants, both for 2015 charges of failure to appear for separate criminal charges of driving while under the influence, from Addison County, records show.
Chief Federal Public Defender Michael Desautels said he hopes he can help get the two state cases resolved so they will not be hanging over Jimenez-Ulloa's head. Desautels said Jimenez-Ulloa is a nice and respectful person, who came to the United States to make extra money to help support his wife and one-year-old daughter.
Judge Crawford asked Jimenez-Ulloa to send a postcard to the court or to Desautels to say he arrived back in Mexico safely.
Jimenez-Ulloa, who promised he would, appeared by video from the Northwest State Correctional Facility in St. Albans.
On Aug. 24, 2015, the Department of Homeland Security initially arrested Jimenez-Ulloa in Middlebury for being in the country illegally. Authorities said they learned Jimenez-Ulloa, who was living in Cornwall at the time, had two pending arrest warrants in Addison County.
An Immigration Judge in Boston on Dec. 15, 2015, ordered Jimenez-Ulloa deported and he was formally removed 15 days later by way of Hidalgo, Texas, records show.
He was told under federal law he could not seek to return to the United States for at least 10 years without written consent by Homeland Security, court records show.
Homeland Security said last month it received new information that Jimenez-Ulloa had unlawfully returned to Vermont without permission, Federal Deportation Officer Brady Goff reported. His investigation led him to Lamoille County and to also uncover the two state arrest warrants from the unresolved DUI cases in 2015 in Addison County.
Jimenez-Ulloa was found to be working at a local business — a hemp processing plant on Cadys Falls Road, Morristown Police said. He was subsequently taken into custody there last month.
