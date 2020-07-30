A Hardwick woman was seriously injured in a head-on crash Tuesday morning, July 21, in Walden.
Dawn Hill, 56, was flown by helicopter to Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon, N.H.
According to police, Hill was driving on Route 215 when her Toyota Corolla collided with a Toyota Highlander driven by Tanya O’Brien, 38, of Danville. O’Brien was taken to Northeastern Vermont Regional Hospital in Johnsbury with what police called minor injuries. Her condition was not available Wednesday morning.
According to police, evidence and witness statements indicate that Hill — who police said was not wearing a seat belt — crossed the center line and her car collided with O’Brien’s vehicle. The crash remains under investigation.
